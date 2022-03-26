Protests over K-Rail project in Kerala continues unabated

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan said the Union Railway Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha that no sanction has been accorded to the project as yet.



"The meeting that Vijayan had with the PM was a routine one and anyone who heard the Railway Minister speak knows for sure that no sanction for it has come," said Muraleedharan who was in the state capital city to visit people whose land has now been marked for takeover for the K-Rail, if it becomes a reality.



Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that Vijayan should not go forward with the project as it is not viabl.



Highlighting the chaos in Sri Lanka, former State Industries Minister P.K.Kunhalikutty said that it was a result of massive loans taken by the government. He said Kerala will not be far behind if such unviable projects are implemented.