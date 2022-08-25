'Providing ECIR to accused, negation of presumption of innocence', SC agrees to review PMLA verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review its July 27 PMLA judgment, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers in connection with attachment of property involved in money laundering, arrest, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said there are two main concerns -- non-providing of ECIR to accused at the time of arrest and negation of presumption of innocence. The top court issued notice to the Central government on the review petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.