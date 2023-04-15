PTI, Logically collaborate to counter election-related misinformation

The platform also uses natural language processing, metadata modelling, network analysis, and other techniques to identify the sources of misinformation and the people behind them. PTI's Fact Check Unit will work with Logically to verify election-related news and information to provide accurate, reliable, and timely news to the people of India.

Commenting on the partnership, PTI CEO Vijay Joshi said, "We are delighted to partner with Logically in our ongoing efforts to combat fake news and misinformation. With their expertise in technology and our reach as India's most prominent and credible news agency, we are confident this collaboration will significantly contribute to our efforts to ensure that accurate and trustworthy information reaches our readers." "The partnership is also a reflection of our increasing focus on technology to serve our subscribers better," he said.

Technology, Joshi added, will ultimately be the difference between survival and failure for media companies.

Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically, said, "It's an honour to partner with PTI, a trusted and respected name with a long-standing reputation for accuracy and integrity in the Indian media industry. Together, we will work towards providing citizens with credible information, ensuring the accuracy and fairness of the election process, and providing facts to enable them to make informed decisions." This collaboration, he said, is crucial for India as the country prepares for a series of assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha election next year.

“Over the years, we have seen erosion of trust in election processes globally, and therefore mis- and disinformation will continue to have a significant impact on election integrity in India. PTI and Logically are committed to ensuring that mis-and disinformation do not undermine the integrity of the democratic process in India and so this collaboration is a significant step towards promoting election integrity and the free and fair exchange of information in the country,” Jain said.