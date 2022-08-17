'Public should not be misled by statements against allopathy', Delhi HC on Coronil claims

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, while dealing with a suit related to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali 'Coronil', observed that the public at large must not be misled by making statements against allopathy.



"You are welcome to have your followers, you're welcome to have your disciples, who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what the official," Justice Anup J. Bhambhani orally remarked.