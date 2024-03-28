Public spaces often reflect pre-existing inequalities in society: CJI Chandrachud

Asserting that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in society, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday, 27 March said creation of new infrastructure is not only good for lawyers and judges, but it is also intended to reach out to the broader cross-section of our society.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the new Telangana High Court building at Rajendranagar and inaugurated 32 e-Seva Kendras in the state digitally.

The creation of infrastructure plays a significant role in the mainstreaming of communities and groups in society who have been traditionally excluded from the judicial process, he said.

"We must all remember that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in our society. Our infrastructure sometimes reflects subtle signs of exclusion, such as lack of washrooms for women, which I referred to earlier, ramps for the disabled or differently-abled, creches and lactating rooms for young mothers," he said.

The reason why e-Seva Kendras is being focused upon is that there is an internet divide in India even now and not everyone has access to it. Not every lawyer has access to a smartphone and not every citizen has a laptop, he said.

Justice Chandrachud said the conspicuous absence of disabled-friendly parking spots convey that courts are not meant for persons with disabilities or they must overcome additional hurdles to gain access to justice.

The lawyers may belong to different regions and come from different cultural backgrounds, but the most important thing that marks them out is the great syncretic tradition in India. The lawyers, in the work they do, they rise above their "birthmarks" which define their existence, he said.

The setting up of a new high court building is a watershed in the history of Telangana as the dignity with which the lawyers and judges can work defines the dignity of the institution itself, he said.