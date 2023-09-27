‘Publicity interest litigation’, says TN govt in SC on pleas seeking action against Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday argued before the Supreme Court that PILs seeking action against state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are rather in the nature of “publicity interest litigation”.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi was hearing a fresh plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate seeking initiation of penal action for “outrageous” and “demeaning” remarks made against the Sanatana Dharma.

At the very outset, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government said: “Milords, I will like to point out that these are ‘public interest litigation’ in the nature of ‘publicity interest litigation’. You will not believe the kind of publicity they carry out after notices are issued.”