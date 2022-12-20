Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa best performers in the social progress index; Jharkhand, and Bihar worst

Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Goa have emerged as best-performing among all states and Union Territories in the Social Progress Index (SPI), while Jharkhand and Bihar as worst, according to a report mandated by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The report titled 'Social Progress Index: States and Districts of India' released by EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy further said that Aizawl (Mizoram), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) have emerged as the top 3 best-performing districts.

The report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative and was mandated by the EAC-PM.