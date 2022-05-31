Puducherry to open more distilleries after two decades

According to the norms of the excise department of the UT, the annual turnover must be Rs 100 crore and net worth should be more than Rs 50 crore. At least four acres of land are required for a blending and bottling unit.



The circular of the excise department wants the potential applicants to submit a detailed project report (DPR), including information on the premises and permanent apparatus, building plan, water treatment plant, capital to be invested, approximate production capacity, and employment to be generated.



The applicants, who are eligible, will get in-principle approval to set up BBUs and the plant can be set up after necessary clearances from the concerned departments.