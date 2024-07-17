Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune district collector

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase at Washim in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, 16 July.

Diwase did not respond to calls and messages seeking his reaction.

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and also for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she had said.