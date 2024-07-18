Puja Khedkar’s mother remanded in police custody till 20 July in land dispute case

A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, 18 July, remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till 20 July after she was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.

Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Mahad in Raigad district in the morning. She was hiding there, police said.

Manorama was then brought to the Paud police station in Pune district and placed under arrest.

She was produced before a local court which remanded her in police custody till 20 July, said an official.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.