Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says stopped from travelling to US

In July, she had been stopped while flying from Delhi to Paris for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of the winners of an award.

Ms Mattoo had then alleged the immigration authorities did not give her any reason for stopping her from flying except saying that she could not travel abroad as there were restrictions.

Officials in the Jammu and Kashmir police had told news agency PTI that she had been placed on a no-fly list without elaborating why.

The move renewed allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government targeting journalists who uncovered unflattering stories about the administration.