Pulwama attack: DYFI asks PM to respond to Satyapal Malik

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his silence over the claims made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik about the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The Left organisation said it would soon initiate a nationwide agitation against the lack of answers and accountability with regard to the Pulwama attack.

Addressing the media here, DYFI All India president and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim said the revelations about the Pulwama attack were "deeply concerning" and the BJP government should answer to the families of the martyrs and to the country.