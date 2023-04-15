Pulwama attack: 'Why was CRPF denied aircraft,' Congress asks

Addressing a joint press conference along with party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, he said the government has created buildings as symbols of democracy but democracy is missing.



"Vishwaguru has created a new model of democracy where there are symbols and buildings of democracy but the soil of democracy is now missing," he said.



Shrinate asked, "Why were the CRPF personnel denied an aircraft? Why were they not airlifted?"



"Why were the Jaish threats ignored? Why were 11 intelligence inputs, between 2 January, 2019 and 13 February, 2019 that had warned of a terror attack ignored," she said and asked, how militants procured 300 kgs of RDX.



"After a period of over four years, where has the inquiry in the Pulwama terror attack reached? Where, when, how and who will fix the accountability for NSA Shri Ajit Doval and then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh," she asked.