Pulwama: RDX sent from Nagpur, says Maha Congress chief Nana Patole

He was recalling the attack on party activist Sonali Pawar-Shinde in Thane on April 3, followed by a huge protest march taken out by the MVA to the city Police Commissionerate the next day.



Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Chandrakant Patil for his remarks that "no Shiv Sainiks were present during the demolition of the Babri Mosque", Thackeray hit back: "If there were no Shiv Sainiks, then was it your uncle (there)?"



Several AMVA top leaders like NCP state President Jayant Patil, senior leader Anil Deshmukh and others also gave fiery speeches at the second 'Vajramooth Rally' in the series of public meetings planned over the next couple of months.