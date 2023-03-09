Pulwama widows seek written assurance from Raj govt; CM Gehlot reacts

"We want a written assurance from the government. The chief minister should meet us so that we can raise our issues before him. Also, action should be taken against policemen who manhandled us," one of the widows told reporters.



On Twitter, Gehlot asked if it would be "appropriate" to give jobs to other relatives of the martyred jawans instead of their children.



"How can we justify giving job to any other relative by trampling upon the rights of the children of the martyr? What will happen to the children of the martyr when they grow up? Is it appropriate to trample upon their rights?" he asked.



He also shared a screenshot of a statement in which he accused state BJP leaders of "using the widows of the martyrs for their narrow political interests and thus dishonouring them".