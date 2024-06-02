Pune car crash: Accused's parents manipulated his blood sample at Sassoon Hospital

The parents of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a Porsche car accident tampered with his blood sample by visiting the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, a court was told on Sunday.

The police made this claim while seeking the remand of the couple in connection with the destruction of evidence related to the May 19 accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals. The couple has been remanded to police custody until June 5.

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after it emerged that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.

Vishal Agarwal, the boy's father and a realtor, was previously taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case.