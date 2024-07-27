Pune court grants anticipatory bail to IAS-PO Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar

Dilip Khedkar, father of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was on Friday, 26 July granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Pune in a case pertaining to farmers being threatened with a gun in a land dispute.

Manorama Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer's mother, has been arrested in the case, which was registered after a video went viral showing her waving gun while engaged in an argument.

Dilip and Manorama were booked along with five others by Paud police under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.