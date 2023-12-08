Pune court rejects former DRDO scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar's bail application in espionage case

The Pune District and Sessions court on Thursday, 7 December, rejected the bail application of former DRDO scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar. Accused in a defence espionage case, Dr Kurulkar, a prominent defence scientist was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in May on charges of allegedly leaking sensitive defence secrets to Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) Zara Dasgupta.

Rejecting the bail application, the judge in his order stated, "There is a prima facie case against the accused and the offence is of serious nature. Some data from the mobile of the accused is yet to be recovered". While giving the order, the judge further stated that while considering the rulings of the apex court that when there is a prima facie case, it will not be just to release the accused and the bail application stands rejected.