Pune police arrest juvenile's mother in Porsche car accident case
Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother
Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with those of his mother, the city police chief said on Saturday, 1 May.
Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.
Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.
Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of 19 May in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two-wheeler.
While the 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.
On 25 May, the police arrested the minor's grandfather claiming that both the teenager's father and grandfather put pressure on the family's driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving threats.
The minor's father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the 19 May accident, too was named in the First Information Report.
