Pune Police step up security outside NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence
Pune Police have stepped up security around Shivajinagar residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar after angry MSRTC protestors rushed towards his ‘Silver Oak’ residence and pelted stones at his Mumbai home
Pune Police have stepped up security around the Shivajinagar residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar after angry MSRTC protestors rushed towards his ‘ Silver Oak ’ residence and pelted stones, chappals, slipper and shoes at his Mumbai home late Friday afternoon.
Also the police have beefed up security around the bungalow of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the Mumbai incident.
The police have erected security barricades around the house and an increased number of policemen have been deployed around the house for security checks.
An alert has been sounded to respective police stations where the residences are located and the policemen have been directed to remain vigilant about protestors or suspicious movements.
Following the Silver Oak incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule tried to reach out to the protestors and publicly told them that she was ready to hear all their grievances calmly.
NCP Supremo Pawar has been chief architect of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena which was formed in Nov 2019 to keep the BJP out of power. The Mumbai police have taken 100 protestors into custody and Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, representative of the striking employees has been detained in connection with the incident.
