Porsche crash: Doctors held for blood sample tampering, evidence destruction

The police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday, 27 May.

Those arrested include the head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.