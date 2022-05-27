Punish those behind child raising communal slogans, Kerala HC to government

The boy, who lives at Thoppumpady near here, has also been identified but the police failed to find anyone in the house as it was locked.



As the video of the incident went viral, there were numerous protests against it following which the police swung into action and the High Court took up the matter early this week.



The boy's father has also been identified as a known PFI activist who had participated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.



The boy was brought to Alappuzha to take part in the rally by his father and was spotted sitting atop the shoulders of a man called Anzar, and leading the sloganeering.



Anzar, who hails from Kottayam district, is in police custody and so is one of the main organisers of the rally at Alappuzha.