Punishing heatwave: 110 deaths, over 40,000 cases of suspected heatstroke

The unrelenting heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heatstroke between 1 March and 18 June, health ministry sources said on Thursday, 20 June.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected, reporting 36 deaths, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha, according to data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"The data visible may not be the final submission from the states. So the actual numbers are expected to be higher than this," an official source said.

According to the data, on 18 June alone, there were six deaths due to heatstroke.

Swathes of northern and eastern India have been in the grip of a long heatwave, increasing heatstroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue an advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday, 19 June, directed that special heatwave units be set up in all central government hospitals.

An advisory on 'Heat Wave Season 2024' has been issued by the health ministry for state health departments as well.

'The country may observe above-normal seasonal maximum temperatures in line with the observed trend of summertime temperatures. To reduce health impacts of extreme heat, health departments must ensure preparedness and timely response,' the union ministry said in this advisory.

The advisory asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to start submitting daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths, and compile total deaths from 1 March, besides the usual reporting under the 'Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance' protocol.