Punjab: 40 acres of wheat crop being ploughed for Mann's oath

At least 40 acres of wheat crop is being ploughed for swearing-in ceremony of AAP's Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, who sports a yellow turban for his reverence to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh to whom he calls his 'only idol, only mentor and only hero', to be held in the icon's ancestral maternal village in Khatkar Kalan on March 16, it is learnt on Monday.



The debt-ridden state government has sanctioned Rs 2.61 crore for the swearing-in ceremony.



Officials told IANS the wheat fields will be used for the parking of vehicles of the visitors coming to attend the ceremony that will last less than an hour.



The farmers have been told to plough the standing crop, which is yet to mature, and in lieu they will be paid a compensation of around Rs 46,000 per acre.