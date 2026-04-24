Punjab activist ends 560-day tower protest after anti-sacrilege law notified

Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa was brought down safely on Friday morning after spending 560 days atop a 400-foot telecom tower in Punjab, marking the end of an extraordinary protest demanding stricter laws against sacrilege.

Khalsa, 43, had climbed the BSNL tower in Samana, near Patiala, on 12 October 2024, calling for stringent punishment for acts of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. His prolonged demonstration drew widespread attention across the state due to the extreme conditions he endured, including harsh winters and intense summer heat.

Officials said the Patiala district administration sought assistance from the Army to ensure his safe descent. Khalsa came down on Friday morning to chants of “Sikh Jaikara” and “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal” from supporters gathered at the site.

He was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance for a medical examination, while supporters welcomed him by showering flower petals. Emergency teams, including the Army and fire brigade, had conducted preparatory drills a day earlier to facilitate the operation.