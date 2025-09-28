Punjab: Anti-migrant wave jeopardises an inclusive ethos

The brutal killing of a child in Hoshiarpur on 9 September, allegedly by a migrant labourer, has triggered a wave of outrage across Punjab. But what began as public grief has rapidly transformed into a dangerous campaign targeting entire communities of migrant workers—mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

‘Pravasi bhajao, Punjab bachao’ (Drive away migrants, save Punjab) has become a chilling slogan. Skirmishes have broken out in mandis, panchayats have passed resolutions against migrants and social media is ablaze with conspiracy theories.

While the crime rightly demands swift justice, the collective vilification of migrants raises grave constitutional, moral and economic concerns. Many have pointed out that this reaction violates the core of Punjabiat and Sikhi, both of which uphold the values of justice, inclusivity, and sarbat da bhala (welfare of all).

This rise of anti-migrant sentiment cannot be understood in isolation. It emerges from a mix of factors—rising unemployment, growing inequality, demographic anxieties, the collapse of regional political alternatives, the rise of radicals and the increasing role of social media. Similar to the ‘antimigrant’ waves in other parts of India, and abroad, the anger of a distressed population has found a convenient target: the outsider.

Sections of the local population in Punjab—the country’s only Sikhmajority state—view unregulated migration as a threat to their culture, livelihoods and way of life. Claims of migrants ‘taking over’ local jobs, engaging in crime, and even altering the state’s demography are gaining traction.

This has sparked demands for stricter norms—ranging from background checks and employment restrictions to even barring migrants from land ownership and voting rights. Sociologists are describing the current atmosphere as ‘moral panic’ where an isolated incident is irrationally inflated into a civilisational threat.

Add to this a lethal cocktail of fringe political actors, WhatsApp groups, YouTube sermons and Facebook posts claiming the Centre is encouraging migration to sway elections in favour of the BJP. What you have is a climate of hysteria, where conspiracy theories flourish unchecked. While concrete evidence for these sweeping allegations is minimal, such narratives serve as political ammunition for extremist groups.