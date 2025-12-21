Punjab bans sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, Sri Anandpur Sahib

The sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicants has been prohibited in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib following a notification issued by the Punjab government granting the three places the status of ‘holy cities’.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, in a video message on Sunday, said the decision had formally come into effect with the issuance of the notification. The three locations are among the most revered religious centres for Sikhs.

The decision follows a resolution passed unanimously during a special session of the Punjab Assembly held at Sri Anandpur Sahib last month to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Subsequently, on 15 December, the state government issued a notification granting holy city status to Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In his message, Mann said that out of the five Sikh takhts, three are located in Punjab — Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.