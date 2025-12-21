Punjab bans sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, Sri Anandpur Sahib
State notification grants ‘holy city’ status to three Sikh religious centres; strict regulations come into force
The sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicants has been prohibited in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo and Sri Anandpur Sahib following a notification issued by the Punjab government granting the three places the status of ‘holy cities’.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, in a video message on Sunday, said the decision had formally come into effect with the issuance of the notification. The three locations are among the most revered religious centres for Sikhs.
The decision follows a resolution passed unanimously during a special session of the Punjab Assembly held at Sri Anandpur Sahib last month to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Subsequently, on 15 December, the state government issued a notification granting holy city status to Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
In his message, Mann said that out of the five Sikh takhts, three are located in Punjab — Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.
He said the state government would put in place necessary arrangements and facilities to ensure convenience for devotees visiting from India and abroad. These include the provision of e-rickshaws, mini-buses, shuttle services and other public transport facilities.
The chief minister said strict regulations would now apply in the notified holy cities. “The sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco and any intoxicating substances will be completely prohibited,” he said.
Mann added that the government would also focus on planned development in the three locations, noting that they were not only important religious centres but also key symbols of Punjab’s cultural heritage.
“With the issuance of the notification, the decision has now come into effect, and the cities have officially attained the status of holy cities,” the chief minister said, extending greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion.
