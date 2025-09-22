Punjab CM announces awareness camps, machinery to curb stubble burning
Official data shows a significant decline in farm fires, with Punjab recording 10,909 incidents in 2024 compared to 36,663 in 2023
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is conducting awareness camps for farmers and providing crop residue management machinery to reduce stubble burning incidents in the state.
Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is frequently cited as a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution each October and November following the paddy harvest. With the short window for sowing the rabi wheat crop after harvesting, some farmers resort to burning their fields to quickly clear crop residue.
Responding to questions about stubble burning, Mann affirmed his government's commitment to curbing farm fires. Invoking Guru Nanak Dev's teaching 'Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat', he emphasised ongoing efforts to educate farmers about the dangers of crop residue burning.
"Motivational camps are being held and CRM machinery will be given to them," he told reporters.
Asked about the Supreme Court's query on 17 September regarding potential arrests of farmers for stubble burning, Mann said, "Everybody has to accept the decision of the apex court." He added, however, that he hoped a situation would not arise "where annadata (food provider) has to be taken to a police station and an FIR lodged."
Official data shows a significant decline in farm fires, with Punjab recording 10,909 incidents in 2024 compared to 36,663 in 2023 — a 70 per cent reduction.
On the subject of GST rate cuts, Mann questioned, "They themselves had brought it and then they had said it was a masterstroke. Even now they are saying the same." He demanded that the Central government release pending GST dues to states.
Regarding recent floods, Mann announced that river desilting would begin soon, with the priority being to restore normalcy. He noted that farmers are currently clearing sand deposited on their fields by floodwaters in preparation for wheat sowing. An assessment of livestock losses during the floods is still underway, after which compensation will be provided, he said.
Responding to criticism from Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar about flood management, Mann stated that floodwaters reached Dera Baba Nanak on 26 and 27 August, before the Madhopur barrage gate was opened.
"Jakhar saab does not do his homework. Whatever his party leaders tell him, he speaks out. Did floods come with one gate?" he asked, cautioning against politics over the issue. "Even then we will get the matter inquired. We have already suspended officers," he added.
A special session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened from 26 to 29 September to discuss flood-related issues and propose amendments to damage compensation rules.
On the topic of ration cards, Mann confirmed the state government has requested a six-month extension from the Centre for beneficiary verification due to flood-related work, asserting that no ration cards would be cancelled. Last month, he had alleged the Centre planned to remove over 8 lakh ration card holders from the National Food Security Act lists.