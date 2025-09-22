Punjab CM announces awareness camps, machinery to curb stubble burning

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is conducting awareness camps for farmers and providing crop residue management machinery to reduce stubble burning incidents in the state.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is frequently cited as a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution each October and November following the paddy harvest. With the short window for sowing the rabi wheat crop after harvesting, some farmers resort to burning their fields to quickly clear crop residue.

Responding to questions about stubble burning, Mann affirmed his government's commitment to curbing farm fires. Invoking Guru Nanak Dev's teaching 'Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat', he emphasised ongoing efforts to educate farmers about the dangers of crop residue burning.

"Motivational camps are being held and CRM machinery will be given to them," he told reporters.

Asked about the Supreme Court's query on 17 September regarding potential arrests of farmers for stubble burning, Mann said, "Everybody has to accept the decision of the apex court." He added, however, that he hoped a situation would not arise "where annadata (food provider) has to be taken to a police station and an FIR lodged."

Official data shows a significant decline in farm fires, with Punjab recording 10,909 incidents in 2024 compared to 36,663 in 2023 — a 70 per cent reduction.