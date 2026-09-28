Punjab CM asks DGP to visit LPU as university shuts for 10 days after protests

Mann asked the DGP to ensure a thorough investigation, according to officials. The protests began over claims circulated on social media that a student had been sexually assaulted and had subsequently died by suicide. LPU has rejected the allegations, while police have registered a case based on a statement from protesting students. No person has been named in the FIR so far.

During the unrest, protesters allegedly damaged property and set parts of the campus on fire. Students also blocked National Highway 44 for more than 15 hours before police restored traffic.

LPU has suspended classes for 10 days and postponed examinations. It advised students remaining on campus to stay in their hostels or residences, avoid unnecessary movement and follow official updates.

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a special investigation team had been formed and that investigators were examining hostel CCTV footage. Police are also looking into unrest at Chitkara University, where protests had broken out a day earlier, and whether the two incidents are connected.

The state government has asked police to maintain order while investigating the allegations on the basis of evidence.

With IANS inputs