Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's daughter accuses him of abuse, neglect

In a purported video message (which NH has not verified) that went viral on social media on Saturday, a young woman claiming to be Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's 23-year-old daughter Seerat Kaur Mann made a series of allegations against her father, saying he had long lost the right to be called 'papa'.

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party, which heads the government in Punjab, has refused to comment as the party sees this as a personal matter.

In the video, Kaur is heard accusing Mann of abusing her mother (Mann's former wife Inderpreet Kaur) emotionally and physically, and neglecting her. She also claims that her 19-year-old brother Doshan was not allowed access to the CM's residence late at night and was actually "thrown out".

Kaur begins by saying, "I am Seerat Kaur Mann. I am the daughter of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. In this video, I am making it clear that I will refer to him as Mr Mann or CM saab. He has long ago lost the right to hear papa from me."