Punjab CM Mann, Delhi ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is scheduled to appear before the CBI on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case, will be accompanied to the federal agency's office by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and cabinet colleagues, sources said.

"It will be very difficult to silence Arvind Kejriwal. He has made space in the hearts of the truth-speaking people of this nation. Nobody can delete him from the hearts of the citizens. We will stand beside him like rocks, long live the revolution," Mann tweeted in response to Kejriwal's summon.