Punjab CM scraps liquor manufacturing unit in Ferozepur

The Chief Minister said keeping in view of the effects of this project on the environment and ecology of the state, this project has been shelved. Noting that the project could disturb the ecological balance of the area, he said keeping in view the repercussions of this project on the environment and human life, the government has decided to wind it up.



He reiterated the commitment of his government to check the environmental pollution for making Punjab clean, green, and pollution-free. He unequivocally said no one will be allowed to play havoc with the environmental conditions of the state.