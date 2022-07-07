Punjab CM starts second innings, marries doctor Kaur

After the conclusion of Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple took blessings of those present at the wedding.



The bride. Kaur (32), an MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Ambala district, is the youngest of three sisters. The elder ones are settled in the US and Australia.



Just hours before tying the knot, Mann's would-be bride said the auspicious day has come.



"Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come (for her wedding)," Kaur tweeted and also posted her photo.



Only close family members, including Mann's mother, sister and a few relatives and friends attended the wedding.



Speaking to the media before attending the wedding, Kejriwal said his younger brother Bhagwant Mann is getting married and embarking on a new journey.



"My younger brother is getting married and embarking on a new journey. My best wishes to him," Kejriwal told the media at the Chandigarh airport.