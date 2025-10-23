Punjab CM urges Centre to relax paddy procurement norms amid flood damage

In light of the widespread damage to paddy crops caused by recent floods across Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 23 October urged the Centre to relax the uniform specifications for crop procurement to support affected farmers.

According to an official statement, the chief minister made the appeal after inspecting the ongoing paddy procurement operations at a local grain market.

Highlighting the extensive losses suffered by farmers, Mann said the Centre should permit flexibility in the existing procurement norms, given the increase in moisture content and damage or discolouration in grains caused by the severe weather conditions.

Mann stated that he had already written to the Centre seeking financial and logistical assistance for the farming community, as preliminary reports indicated extensive damage to paddy across several flood-affected districts.