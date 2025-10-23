Punjab CM urges Centre to relax paddy procurement norms amid flood damage
Highlighting extensive losses suffered by farmers, Bhagwant Mann says Centre should permit flexibility in existing procurement norms
In light of the widespread damage to paddy crops caused by recent floods across Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 23 October urged the Centre to relax the uniform specifications for crop procurement to support affected farmers.
According to an official statement, the chief minister made the appeal after inspecting the ongoing paddy procurement operations at a local grain market.
Highlighting the extensive losses suffered by farmers, Mann said the Centre should permit flexibility in the existing procurement norms, given the increase in moisture content and damage or discolouration in grains caused by the severe weather conditions.
Mann stated that he had already written to the Centre seeking financial and logistical assistance for the farming community, as preliminary reports indicated extensive damage to paddy across several flood-affected districts.
Despite the devastation, Punjab is still expected to contribute 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national pool this season, the statement noted.
The chief minister assured farmers that the state government had made comprehensive arrangements in the mandis to ensure smooth procurement. “Every grain produced through the hard work and dedication of Punjabi farmers will be purchased in a smooth and hassle-free manner,” Mann said.
As of 23 October, a total of 63.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the mandis, out of which 61.01 lakh metric tonnes had already been procured, the chief minister informed.
He added that the state government’s target was to ensure lifting of procured grains within 72 hours, and so far, the administration had achieved a 91.80 per cent success rate in meeting this timeline.
Mann also said that payments amounting to Rs 13,073.07 crore had already been made to farmers for the procured crop.
However, he criticised the Centre for what he described as unfair treatment towards Punjab during a period of distress. He pointed out that the state was still awaiting the Rs 1,600 crore in flood relief assistance announced earlier by the prime minister.
