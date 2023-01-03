Punjab: Confiscate properties of drug peddlers, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

The Chief Minister said necessary amendments, if any required, in the requisite laws will be duly made. He said the officer, in whose jurisdiction drugs are being sold will be held accountable for this lapse. He said severest of severe action will be taken against the officers found indulging in drug trade.



Mann also asked the officers to ensure that the villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug free. These villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund and others.



He also said the security of these villages passing the resolution will also be ensured by all means.