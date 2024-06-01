Punjab Diary: Rise of the radicals

On paper it’s a four-cornered contest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, which went to polls on Saturday, 1 June. The four mainstream political parties— Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)—have fielded a larger number of candidates in every constituency. (Faridkot for instance has 28 candidates in the fray.)

In 2019, the Congress had bagged eight seats and the BJP and SAD (Badal) two seats each. AAP had won a single seat from Punjab. The Congress is hopeful because of the anti-incumbency working against AAP. Inaccessibility of ministers and legislators, sleaze charges against two ministers and failure to fulfil promises have put AAP on the backfoot in the state.

The Delhi liquor policy case and subsequent arrest of several AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal also cast a cloud on the AAP campaign. Although the Congress is contesting the election in neighbouring Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat in alliance with AAP, State Congress leaders had opposed this in Punjab.

The campaign so far has been listless, partly because of the heat wave sweeping through the northern plains. Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, the two independent candidates contesting from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot have, however, gained the people’s sympathy. This is in sharp contrast to the rest of Punjab, where the scorching summer combined with disillusionment about politics, politicians and party-hoppers has led to something like indifference.

Amritpal, a former social media influencer turned preacher and a votary of Khalistan, was sent to Dibrugarh jail last April after he and his supporters attacked policemen and captured a thana (police station). The National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against him and he was charged with sedition. He gave several media interviews claiming that since the BJP openly advocated a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he saw nothing wrong in espousing the cause of Khalistan.