Punjab Diary: The crisis deepens for the Akali Dal

The oldest regional party of India, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), lost its deposit in 10 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats it contested this year and saw its vote share decline from 18.4 per cent to 13.4 per cent.

Following the electoral debacle, an open revolt has erupted in SAD (Badal), led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur who have called for the resignation of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, implementation of the Jhundan Committee report and reorganisation of the party.

They accuse Badal of privileging family over party and promoting sycophants and family interests. Other grouses include Sukhbir’s controversial decisions like the move to pardon Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim, supporting the controversial farm laws and putting up candidates against Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib.

All indicators point to a virtual split, with the official SAD(B) faction refusing to endorse the Akali candidate supported by the ‘rebels’ for the by-election in the Jalandhar West assembly seat (scheduled on 10 July), and instead supporting the BSP candidate.

In any case, SAD(B) is not seen as a serious contender for the seat, which will see a triangular contest between the Congress, AAP and BJP. Despite their rhetoric and penchant to play to the Panthic gallery, the SAD(B) rebels have little credibility of their own. Most of them—including Dhindsa, Jagir Kaur and Chandumajra—are seen as close to the BJP.

For all practical purposes, they are analogous to the BJP-backed Shiv Sena (Shinde) in Maharashtra. However, such a comparison does not make Sukhbir Badal the ‘Uddhav Thackeray of Punjab’. In fact, the speed with which the party is sliding after five successive electoral defeats makes a comparison with INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) and the Chautalas in Haryana a more apt one.

Despite the saving grace of party president Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal retaining the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, the electoral debacle despite a three-month-long Punjab Bachao Yatra by SAD(B) leaders, cannot be glossed over.