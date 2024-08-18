Punjab Diary: Twists in panthic politics and the rise and rise of Channi

The crisis in the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) continues to escalate as eight rebel Akali leaders led by Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Sikandar Singh Maluka were expelled from the party on the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee, headed by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

After veteran Akali leader and party patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa called into question the legality of the decision, he too was shown the door next day. The rebels—who had formed a parallel organisation and launched the ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’, a campaign to uplift and rejuvenate the party—had called for the resignation of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Dhindsa and Chandumajra were considered the tallest Akali leaders outside the Badal family in the party. Dhindsa, a former union minister in the Vajpayee government, was a close confidant of former CM Parkash Singh Badal and was considered the undisputed Akali leader of the Sangrur area, which has now become a bastion of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Dhindsa and his son Parminder had rebelled against Sukhbir Badal and floated a party of their own: the SAD (Sanyukt) which contested the 2022 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but has pretty much been a non-starter. Dhindsa Sr. only come back into the party fold before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when he was made a patron.

However, he continued to nurse a grievance against Sukhbir for denying his family the Lok Sabha ticket from Sangrur. Chandumajra, a leftist turned Akali, was a protégé of Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra and a former MP. He is considered influential in the Patiala–Anandpur belt.

Earlier, the rebel leaders had appeared before the Akal Takht and sought forgiveness for their ‘mistakes’ which led to the ‘people’s disillusionment’ with Akali rule. They had also submitted a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar levelling multiple allegations against Sukhbir, including his role in getting the Akal Takht to ‘pardon’ Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh, failing to provide justice for beadabi (desecration) and appointing controversial IPS Sumedh Singh Saini as state police chief.