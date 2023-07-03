Punjab drafts plan of Rs 350 crore for straw management

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Sunday said that Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has drafted an action plan of Rs 350 crore to provide straw management machinery at subsidised rates to create alternative measures to curb the stubble burning in Punjab.

While cooperative societies and other groups can avail subsidy of 80 per cent, individual farmers will get 50 per cent subsidy.

Khuddian said the department has submitted the plan of Rs 350 crore to the Centre to provide funds and over 20,000 machines would be made available on subsidy to individuals for crop residue management and 1,000 Custom Hiring Centers would be established.

He said the department has invited applications from farmers, cooperative societies, FPOs and panchayats interested in availing subsidy on various crop residues management (CRM) machinery during the Kharif season.