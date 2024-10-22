Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015 sacrilege cases

The Punjab government has granted sanction to prosecute jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege incidents that had triggered protests and left two agitators dead in police firing, official sources said on Tuesday, 22 October.

The move came days after the Supreme Court vacated the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial in three sacrilege cases.

The top court on 18 October had passed the order on a plea of the Punjab government challenging the order of the high court, which had stayed the trial in the three cases registered in Faridkot.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who holds the Home portfolio, approved the sanction on Monday evening, the sources said.

The chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Singh, who is serving sentence in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was granted a 20-day parole on 2 October.