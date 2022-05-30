Punjab govt will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits to justice: CM Mann on Moosewala killing

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.



The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann.



His statement came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.