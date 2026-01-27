Punjab, Haryana chief ministers hold fresh talks on SYL canal dispute

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini met on Tuesday to discuss the long-pending Sutlej–Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute, a contentious issue that has strained relations between the two neighbouring states for decades.

The talks, held at a hotel and attended by senior officials from both governments, were still underway at the time of reporting. The meeting follows repeated interventions by the Supreme Court, which has urged the states to work with the Centre to find a mutually acceptable resolution.

The SYL canal was conceived to facilitate the sharing of waters from the Ravi and Beas rivers between Punjab and Haryana. The proposed 214-kilometre canal includes a 122-kilometre stretch in Punjab and a 92-kilometre stretch in Haryana. While Haryana has completed construction in its territory, Punjab halted work after launching the project in 1982.

In January 2002, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Haryana in a suit filed in 1996 and directed Punjab to complete its portion of the canal. However, Punjab has consistently maintained that it does not have surplus water to share and has demanded what it terms its rightful allocation under the Indus waters framework.