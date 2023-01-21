Punjab, Haryana continues to reel under cold conditions

Cold conditions continued to affect Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Hisar being the coldest place in the region.



Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees below normal, according to Met office report.



The minimum temperature in Ambala was at 7 degrees Celsius while that in Karnal was 4.8 degrees.



Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 4.5 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees, 5.6 degrees and 6.6 degrees, respectively.