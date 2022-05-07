Punjab & Haryana High Court adjourns hearing on Bagga's case till Tuesday

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday adjourned till May 10, the hearing on BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's case in which the police of three states were involved.

The Punjab government, in its habeas plea, moved two applications -- one for making the Centre a party to the case and the second for direction to Delhi and Haryana Police to preserve the CCTV cameras.



Adjourning the matter, the Bench of Justice G.S. Gill sought a status report on or before Tuesday.