Punjab Minister dropped from Cabinet, 2nd in nine-month govt
Sources in the government said a time has already been sought from the Governor for its expansion
Earlier, Vijay Singla was dropped from the Cabinet on corruption charges.
With the resignation of Sarari, the vacancies in the Council of Ministers have gone up to four.
Sarari was inducted into the Cabinet in July 2022.
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the he was allegedly heard discussing an extortion plan to trap foodgrain transporters.
The audio clip was leaked by his close aide turned foe Tarsem Lal Kapoor.
Sarari has all along maintained that the audio clip was doctored.
