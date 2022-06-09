Punjab Police carry out special search operation, arrest 20 people

The police teams conducting the operation at three societies in Mohali -- Mohali Eden Court, Jal Vayu Vihar and Homeland -- have also impounded 10 vehicles on suspicion and recovered 18 grams opium, seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh cash.



Divulging details, DIG Bhullar said the police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants are staying there without verification process and some have even further sublet their flats.



He said each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the SSP, which yielded good results.