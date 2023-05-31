Punjab Police conducts raids at over 2,000 locations in statewide crackdown on drug smuggling

As many as 650 police teams, involving over 5,500 police personnel, carried out raids at 2,247 locations and conducted searches at 2,125 houses as Punjab Police Wednesday launched a statewide crackdown on those allegedly involved in the smuggling of commercial quantities of drugs, officials said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav between 7 am and 12 noon today, an official statement said.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said places and houses linked with alleged drug smugglers and peddlers were raided simultaneously during the operation.