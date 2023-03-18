Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.



Meanwhile, the Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony. "Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," it said in a tweet.



Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.



During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries.