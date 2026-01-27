Punjab police get three-day remand for parents of Goldy Brar in extortion case

The parents of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar, who were arrested in a 2024 extortion case a day earlier, were sent to a three-day police remand on Tuesday, 27 January, the police said.

Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur were arrested from Amritsar amid an ongoing police crackdown against gangsters and their associates in Punjab and were remanded in police custody for a day on Monday.

According to the police investigation, Brar's parents were allegedly aiding and abetting their son in extortion activities.

The two were again produced before a court in Muktsar district on Tuesday and sent to police remand till January 30, said Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Rana.

The police had sought a five-day remand of the couple.

Brar's parents live in Adesh Nagar in Muktsar district. The two were recently named in the case registered in 2024 on the complaint of a Muktsar resident in 2024 under various sections, including 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Satnam Singh, a resident of Udekaran village in Muktsar district, had alleged that he got a WhatsApp call on November 27, 2024, from an international number, and the caller, who claimed to be from the Bambiha gang, demanded Rs 50 lakh from him.

A senior police official said Brar's parents do not have any income from legitimate sources but were maintaining a good lifestyle.

Shamsher, who was an assistant sub-inspector, was compulsorily retired from service in 2021 when he was found collecting extortion money, the police said.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, they said.

Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state. The police have identified and mapped locations linked to 1,200 associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters and their 600 family members allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present. He went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

