Punjab Police SIT solicits public help in 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident

The Punjab Police Special Investigation Team, which is probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, on Sunday asked the public to share any information related to the incident.

SIT head Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav said that anyone who has any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, could share it by personally meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on February 10 or February 14.

In an official statement, Yadav said people can also share information by sending a WhatsApp on 9875983237 or by sending an email at newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com.